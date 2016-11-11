To be accepted till midnight

Public sector oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, HPCL, and BPCL — have ensured that every petrol/CNG station and LPG distributorship across the country would continue to accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes for buying fuel and related products.

Consumers were welcome to buy all products from the the three public sector oil companies till the midnight of Friday with 500 & 1000 currency notes.

A statement said that the oil companies re-assured their customers regarding continuous and sustained availability of all petroleum products from their outlets, across the country. The customers were also requested not to unnecessarily stock up on petroleum products and purchase quantities to fulfil their immediate/routine needs only.