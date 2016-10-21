Tirupparankundram gears up for by-election

Preparatory activities and vigilance and monitoring were in full swing to ensure free and fair conduct of the Assembly by-election in Tirupparankundram constituency, said Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao here on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, he said the model code of conduct for the elections was in place for the entire district, adding 18 flying squads and as many static surveillance teams (SST) had been formed to monitor violations. “Of these, six flying squads and as many SSTs will discharge their duties in the constituency, while the rest in other parts of the district,” he said. “Moreover 21 check-posts have been set up,” he added.

Of the 291 polling locations in the constituency, 97 polling stations located in 17 hamlets hade been identified as vulnerable till date. “Micro-observers, webcasting and additional police personnel will be used here,” he said. Mr. Rao said as per the last released supplementary electoral roll, 2,82,063 voters were eligible to vote in the by-election. “However, with electoral roll revision in progress, this number is likely to increase marginally if another supplementary roll is released before the election,” he said.

Cash and Deepavali

On the possibility of any relaxation on the limitations to carry money in rest of the district since Deepavali was round the corner, the Collector replied in the negative. “People carrying more than Rs. 50,000 in cash should have supporting documents to show the source of money as per MCC norms. If not, they will be subjected to enquiry,” he said. A round-the-clock control room had been opened at the Collectorate to receive complaints on violations of MCC. Public could reach the control room through the toll-free number 1800 425 3340 or 8903003541 through WhatsApp.

As Thevar Jayanthi, observed with fervour in the district with participation from majority of the political parties and community-based groups, was falling on October 30, Mr. Rao said the district administration would ensure that there were no violations of the MCC during the celebrations. “No banners, posters or display of political party symbols will be allowed. However, for procession of vehicles during Thevar Jayanthi, the organisers need not approach the Returning Officer of Tirupparankundram constituency. Instead, they can approach the respective police officials as per the procedures observed annually,” he said.