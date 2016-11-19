Three-year-old boy who consumed “acid” at anganwadi battling for life

A three-year-old boy from Vellaiyampatti here, who allegedly consumed toilet-cleaning acid kept in a beverage bottle at the anganwadi in the village last Saturday, is fighting for his life at Government Rajaji Hospital here.

Though the district administration has suspended the anganwadi workers, the family of the boy has alleged a callous attitude and attempt to hush up the incident by the workers, which lead to him not getting timely and appropriate medical attention.

C. Valarmathi, the boy’s mother, running a petty shop in the village, told The Hindu that he went to the anganwadi on Saturday morning accompanied by his elder sister C. Subashree, studying class 5 in the adjacent government primary school.

“In less than two hours, my daughter brought him back in her arms with frothing at the mouth.

He was vomiting and limbs looked paralysed,” she said.

According to her, Subashree, attending a special class at her school, was simply asked by the anganwadi workers to take Varunesh home as he had developed some illness.

With the help of a villager, Ms. Valarmathi rushed him to the Primary Health Centre in Muduvarpatti, from where he was referred to GRH.

Staff evasive

“The doctors wanted to know what he consumed. But I could not explain. Though the anganwadi workers visited the hospital in the evening, they were evasive about what happened,” she added.

It was reportedly through other children at the anganwadi that further details emerged.

“We still do not know what exactly happened. But should the workers have not called an ambulance and rushed my son to hospital?” Varunesh’s father A. Chinna Muniyandi, a daily wager, asked.

A senior GRH doctor said that they were still treating the child as a case of consumption of unknown poison.

Suffers severe damage

“We are providing the best care.

But things have not improved much as the boy is too young and his internal organs have incurred severe damage,” he said.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said that the anganwadi worker Kowsalya and helper Marilakshmi had been suspended.

“An enquiry is on. If there appears to be any criminal intent, we will ask the police to register an FIR,” he said.

He said that he had also instructed Integrated Child Development Services officials to inspect all anganwadis and ensure that acids were not used for toilet cleaning and unsafe materials, if any, were not kept within the reach of children.