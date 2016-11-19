Three in the fray for MKU Senate election

With Friday being the last date for withdrawing nominations for the election to identify a Senate nominee to the Vice-Chancellor Search Committee of Madurai Kamaraj University, university sources said that three candidates are finally in the fray.
While four persons had filed their nominations, K. Karunakarapandian, a retired Professor of MKU, withdrew his nomination on Friday.
The three remaining in the contest include G. Pankajam, former Vice-Chancellor of The Gandhigram Rural Institute, who recently served in the V-C Search Committee of Mother Teresa Women’s University as the Academic Committee Nominee.
The second person is K.V. Jeyaraj, a retired Professor of MKU and key petitioner in the the case contesting the appointment of Kalyani Mathivanan as MKU’s VC in 2012, in which the Supreme Court of India set aside Madras High Court’s ruling to quash the the appointment.
The other candidate in the fray is G. Ramakrishnan, also a retired Professor of MKU, who served in the Department of Education.
The election will happen on November 30 at Mu. Va Hall in MKU, where a regular meeting of the Senate has also been planned for the day.
University sources said that 52 members were eligible to vote as per the present strength of the Senate.
