Thiruparankundram: ‘Stent’ shadow over DMK candidate

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has chosen P. Saravanan, a practising doctor, who runs his own hospital in the city, as its candidate for the byelections to the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency.

Brushing aside other names recommended by the district functionaries, the high command had taken the decision to have a candidate with a good educational background, a DMK source in Madurai said.

Having acted in a few Tamil films, the doctor is familiar face, but party cadre were baffled by the selection as he had joined the DMK only recently. Prior to this, he was in the MDMK and the BJP. Though he crossed over only recently, the DMK had also appointed him as the state vice president of the medical wing.

Recently, Dr. Saravanan’s name figured in a criminal offence after the Madurai City Police registered a case against him.

The complaint was that a stent, which had expired, was used on a patient by his hospital during the course of a surgery carried out under the TN Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme.

Though it was Dr. Saravanan who initially lodged the complaint with the police that he was cheated by the supplier, the case turned against him after the surgical supplier preferred a complaint against the hospital.

As the police had registered an FIR under various IPC sections including cheating and breach of trust, the doctor, apprehending arrest, had filed an anticipatory bail application in the Madurai HC Bench. It was not granted.