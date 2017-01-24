The Hindu Young World quiz on Feb.10

MADURAI: The annual The Hindu Young World Quiz will be held at the Thiagarajar College here on February 10. The prestigious competition, the biggest of its kind in the country, will be held for two categories of students. Students of classes four to six will compete for honours in the junior section while those in classes seven to nine will fight it out in the senior section.

A team will consist of two students in any category and any number of teams from the same school can participate in the contest. The top six teams will compete in the finals in which only two teams from a school will be allowed. A registration fee of ₹200 will be collected per team. Online registration can be done at https://www.thehindu.com/ywquiz. The preliminary rounds will be held at 10 a.m. (for juniors) and 1 p.m. (for seniors). Prizes will be distributed in the evening.

The first and second prize winners will get a cash award, trophy and certificate. Winners of third to sixth places will be given a trophy and certificate. All participants will get a pen and certificate. The event is sponsored by Camlin and venue partner is Thiagarajar College. More details about the event can be had from S. R. Prasath at 9585506050.