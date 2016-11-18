The Hindu Young World painting competition

The Hindu Young World , in association with Thyrocare, will conduct a painting competition for school students from Class IV to Class IX.

Students should choose any one of the given topics and do a painting on a white drawing sheet (26 cm x 27 cm) and forward it for preliminary selection. Their paintings should be certified by their principal or art teacher.

The students should write their name, class, school, residential address, mobile number and email ID on the back of the painting.

Selected students will be intimated through email and they have to come to the venue (with the intimation letter) at their own cost on the specified date to participate in the finals. The topics for the finals will be given at the venue.

Topics given for juniors (Classes IV to VI) are: Night at the local festival, shopping with family, boating on a lake, vacation at my ancestral or grandparents’ home, scene at the market, your favourite holiday destination, a day in the park, water sports, family picture and Swachh Bharat.

Topics for seniors (Classes VII to IX) are: Family holiday to the mountains, bird watching, Earth: 20 years from now, fishermen or fisherwomen at the wharf, role-reversal: animal and humans, fighting terrorism, world without borders, sunken treasure, what I’ll do or chance for the new year; and a world run by robots.

The last date for registration is November 21. For registration and other details, students have to log on to: www.thehindu.com/ywpainting. They will get a registration number in their email ID, and it should be mentioned on top right corner of the drawing. The first entry is free for all, while for every additional entry, a fee of Rs. 100 should be paid at the office either by cheque or cash.

Prizes will be given to the winners in the same afternoon at the venue. All finalists will be given certificates. The entries should be sent to The Circulation Department, The Hindu , 147/2-A, Eighty Feet Road, K.K. Nagar, Madurai – 625 020, by post or submitted in person before November 21.

For further queries, please contact: S. Prasath on 9585506050.