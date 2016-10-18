Tense moments at protest

Tense moments prevailed outside Madurai Railway station when scores of cadres of political parties affiliated to People’s Welfare Front broke the police cordon to enter into the main concourse hall on Monday. Over 450 of them were arrested.

Despite a strong posse of police personnel deployed at the Main Entrance, the 450-odd cadres of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi managed to break the cordon and march into the station.

The police, led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Peer Mohideen, had put up multi-layer barricade at the main entrance to prevent the party men protesting against the Centre that refused to constitute the Cauvery Management Board from entering the hall.

Some of the youths attempted to jump over the barricades. However, the police personnel managed to prevent them.

Suddenly, one of them R. Charles, a functionary of Student Federation of India, jumped over the barricades and attempted to push himself through the police personnel towards the railway junction.

In the melee, he and the ACP fell down following which some of the policemen beat him up with lathis.

Angered over police action, others violently pushed the barricades and managed to walk over it. Though they ran into the main concourse hall, they could not enter the platform as the gate outside the entrance was locked.

A section of the agitators staged a road roko protesting against the Centre and the police for assaulting the cadre. Later, they courted arrest.

Charles was admitted to the Government Rajaji hospital. Similarly, a Sub-Inspector of Police Duraipandi and a Home Guard, Hameed Sultan, were also admitted for injuries.