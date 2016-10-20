Tenkasi school lacks basic facilities, DEO tells HC

The Madras High Court Bench here has recorded the submission of Tenkasi District Educational Officer in Tirunelveli district that a high school at Vasudevanallur lacked basic facilities such as safe buildings, toilets and drinking water facilities, and the undertaking given by the officer to initiate necessary action within a month.

Disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by one K. Nagoor Kani alleging lack of even basic facilities in Mohideeniya High School, the First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice S. Nagamuthu said: “On inspection by the the District Educational Officer, the allegations were found to be substantially correct.

“The institution was given temporary recognition only up to May 31, 2013 and is lacking in basic facilities like toilet, drinking water and the condition of school building is stated to be quite bad. The school also remains closed periodically. The learned Additional Government Pleader states that necessary action will be taken and concluded within a month.

“We take the submission on record and the respondent/authorities (School Education Secretary, Director of School Education, Tirunelveli Chief Educational Officer and Tenkasi District Educational Officer) will remain bound by the said submission made by the learned Additional Government Pleader in the court.”