Tarun Vijay hits out at politicians

Asserting that ‘Jeev seva is Siv seva’ (serving humanity is serving God), former Rajya Sabha member of Bharatiya Janata Party Tarun Vijay has said it is a matter of great concern that many people enter politics to amass wealth and service to humanity is only secondary for them.

Addressing a function organised by Gnanadeepa Seva Sangh (GSS) here on Monday, he said “dharma is protected in the country only by common people who served humanity and not by politicians.”

“In politics, people come to take money but in voluntary organisations people come to give and live in peace,” he said. Those who served humanity were great saints and serving the suffering people was the biggest worship of God, he said.

Regret

Regretting that there were hatred and extremism all around, he said the country was surviving because of the common people, farmers, labourers and those who served the people.

Mr. Vijay said he learnt ‘seva’ from saint-poet Thiruvalluvar who had dealt in detail with tradition, culture and dharma in his couplets.

Hailing the protest staged by students in Tamil Nadu in support of jallikattu, he said “your heritage is great. India is great because Tamil Nadu’s culture is great.” He said he wanted to stay in Tamil Nadu for a couple of months to learn Tamil. Thiruvalluvar treated all as equals and in the modern times, Swamy Vivekananda stood as the true representative of the saint-poet, he said.

P. Mohan, president, Arya Vysya Sabha, Swamy Saradhananda Maharaj of Ramakrishna Mutt, P. Ayyathurai of GSS, BJP leaders Suba Nagarajan, K. Muraleedharan, Rotarians V.P.M.K. Karunamurthy, A. Ravichandra Ramavanni and S. Manoj Kumar were among the others present at the function.