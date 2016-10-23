Tamilisai wants regional outfits to stop blame game on Cauvery row

Political parties in Tamil Nadu indulged in blaming the BJP and attempted to mislead the people over the Cauvery river water dispute, said BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters she said that the State BJP had taken a number of initiatives and impressed upon the need for getting water for the delta region.

“This is our right and the farmers here are convinced about the party’s efforts...” When such was the situation, some political parties here tried to pass the buck on the BJP and its national leaders only with an intention of bringing disrepute.

The BJP would contest in the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency and the candidate would be announced soon by the high command, she said.

Earlier, at an executive committee meeting held with the BJP functionaries in the city, the members passed a number of resolutions.

Among them the meeting condemned the Corporation of Madurai for its “poor planning” which had led to disruptions in distribution of drinking water. Currently, the city residents received water once in four days. Many living in the extension areas got water once in 10 days. Likewise, the police remained mute spectators as chain snatching went on a rampage. Not a single day passed without heinous crimes, the members said and sought stern action against robbers.