TTPS suffers technical problem

Three power generating units of the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS) suffered a technical problem on Wednesday night.

Production in first, fourth and fifth units came to a halt at 10.37 p.m. following a burst in the transformer in the switch yard inside the plant, sources told The Hindu on Thursday. As a result, feeders

of these units tripped. The fifth unit resumedproduction at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. A technical team lit up the third unit, which was kept on standby, in the morning and production resumed, sources said. Only the third unit with its production capacity of 210 MW and the fifth unit with the same capacity were operational now.

Currently, there is no growing demand for electricity as cold weather is prevailing in several parts of the State.

The other three units with 210 MW capacity each were kept on standby, sources said.

