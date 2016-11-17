Swayamwaram for vitiligo-hit persons

For the engineering graduate, K. Preetha of Kumbakonam wedlock has been eluding. Similar is the case with software engineer, G. Anandaraj, who works with a leading IT company in Bengaluru.
What has been the drag on their dreams to lead a normal life was the white patches on their skin, known as vitiligo.
They are among a small group of people who suffer nothing physically but more psychologically when people give them stare for their appearance with white patches. Their biggest challenge is in finding a match for marriage.
“I first spotted this problem when I was in Plus Two. Now, many families come seeking my hand for marriage, but on knowing my skin disorder, they never return,” Ms. Preetha said.
The Leucoderma Awareness Movement, Chennai, organised a swayamwaram at the CEOA School here on Sunday in which 11 persons affected with vitiligo participated.
“We feel lucky that among this small group families of eight person were interested in talking about marriage for their son or daughter. We hope four marriages are possible very soon,” said the movement secretary, K. Umapathy.
Anandaraj said that he had decided to marry only a girl with vitiligo as only such a person can empathy with the shortcoming in him. “For me, no other barriers like caste, religion or creed existed,” he said.
