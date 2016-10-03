Students honoured

If one per cent of the Indian population donated blood, there would not be any shortage of blood during emergencies, said Consultant Haematologist T. Kasi Viswanathan here on Saturday.

Conveying this message at the the National Blood Donation Day organised at the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, he said, “One unit of blood can be used for three persons. The blood can be separate using modern gadgets.”

Antony Raj, director of a talk show, gave away prizes and certificates to blood donors from various colleges.

Students from PSNA Engineering College, Dindigul; Mohamed Sathak Engineering College, Kilakkarai; and Kalasalingam University, Krishnankoil, bagged the most number of awards for 2015-16.

N. Karunakaran, president, Indian Medical Association, Madurai Meenakshi Branch; V. M. Jose, vice-chairman, Indian Red Cross Society, Madurai Chapter; and S. Raju, NSS coordinator, Madurai Kamaraj University, were felicitated on the occasion.

P. Krishnamoorthi, Senior Consultant Physician, welcomed and S. Ravi, Senior Manager, Blood Bank of MMHRC, proposed the vote of thanks.