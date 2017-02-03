Students create traffic awareness

Madurai: Madurai city traffic police involved students of schools and colleges in creating awareness of traffic rules and identifying violators of traffic rules on Friday.

Hundreds of students, including National Cadet Corps and National Social Service volunteers, were deployed along with traffic police personnel at eight vantage points across the State.

The students distributed pamphlets on safe driving and riding of vehicles. Besides, it also dwelt on risk involved in rash driving and using cellphone while driving/riding. They also highlighted the importance of wearing helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

“We wanted to involve students so that the message reaches the masses in a more friendly way,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), A.G. Babu.

The students in uniform and badges also helped the police in identifying traffic violators. “Not only the students concentrated on helmet-less riding, they also picked up those making triple riding and also overloading in autorickshaws,” Mr. Babu said.

The traffic police imposed fine on violators and advised them to follow road rules in their own interest.

One of the pamphlets was in the form of a letter written by a small girl to his father advising him on various aspects of traffic and safety rules.

Students also took out an awareness rally on the Gandhi Museum Road later in the day. Such traffic awareness programmes would continue in the coming days too, he added.