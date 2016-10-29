Stop move to shift INO project from State: Chamber

Former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had actively supported establishment of India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) at Pottipuram near Thevaram in Theni district, and hence, the State government should ensure that it does not move away from Tamil Nadu. An appeal to this effect has been made by Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a release issued here on Friday, Chamber senior president S. Rethinavelu said the Centre had given its nod for the project and earmarked Rs. 1,500 crore in January 2015. It was aimed at building a world class underground laboratory to study neutrinos, which were the second most abundant particle in the universe after photon. The research would focus on the elusive particle which would help in exploring the origin of the universe and getting forewarning on imminent calamities such as earthquakes and tsunami.

The research might also activate invention of new and innovative devices like mobile phone that could function underground and underwater.

The exodus of Indian students to foreign countries for research in high-end energy Physics might be averted and foreign students might also come here for the purpose.

Although eminent scientists had time and again clarified that the project would not endanger the livelihood of the people in the vicinity of the project, affect the nearby dams and waterbodies or pollute the atmosphere, a section of people continued to oppose the project, he said.

Chamber president N. Jagatheesan said after establishment of Central Electro Chemical Research Institute in Karaikudi, no other Centre-sponsored research project had come to southern Tamil Nadu for long. Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant, which satisfied a part of the power needs of Tamil Nadu, also faced similar protests in the beginning, he added.