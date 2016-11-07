Madurai

Stalin pays homage to ‘Theepori’ Arumugam

DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin at the residence of ‘Theepori’ Arumugam in Madurai on Sunday.— Photo: G. Moorthy

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam treasurer M.K. Stalin on Sunday led his partymen in paying homage to the party’s platform speaker, ‘Theepori’ Arumugam, who died here on Saturday.

Accompanied by several former Ministers and party district secretaries, Mr. Stalin placed a garland on the body of Arumugam at his residence in Jaihindpuram.

Party leaders I. Periyasamy, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, Suresh Rajan, R. Tamilarasi and G. Thalapathi were among those who paid their respects. Later, talking to reporters, Mr. Stalin said DMK president M. Karunanidhi was shocked to hear about the death of Arumugam and had sent him to pay homage on behalf of the party. Arumugam was known for voicing his opinion with all courage for which he faced several cases and was subjected to harassment, Mr. Stalin claimed. “Rivals once even attempted to cut his tongue,” Mr. Stalin recalled.

