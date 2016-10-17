Special prayers for Chief Minister

Special prayers were conducted in several places of worship here on Sunday for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Minister for Cooperatives K. Raju participated in a ‘ko puja’ held in Sri Inmaiyil Nanmai Tharuvaar Temple. Minister for Revenue R.B. Udhayakumar took part in a similar puja performed at Sri Narasinga Perumal Temple at Othakadai.

Tiruvilakku pujas were organised in several temples in the city and the district. Prayers were also held in the mosque at Goripalayam.

A middle-aged man, Irulandi, who undertook a vow of lying on a bed of thorns at Sri Petchiamman Temple on Saturday praying for Chief Minister good health, completed it on Sunday morning.