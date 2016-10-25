Spared of the noose, convict to remain in prison for rest of life

A 43-year old convict, whose death sentence was commuted to life through a Presidential pardon, shall continue to remain in jail for the rest of his life as expressely stated in the Presidential order of 2012, the Madras High Court has made it clear.

The convict A. Sheik Meeran’s sister, A. Nisha had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench hoping to clear a legal hurdle that may stand in his way in the future.

Disposing of the petition, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and V.M. Velumani ordered that the punishment imposed on him for hacking a gangster to death inside a court hall at Nagercoil in 1997 and another life sentence imposed on him in 2003 in a different murder case shall run concurrently and not consecutively. The order was passed despite an Additional Public Prosecutor’s contention that no purpose would be served in passing such an order.

The Division Bench said that it was inclined to pass the order, as sought for by the sister of the convict, since Section 427(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure states that if a person already undergoing a sentence of imprisonment for life, the subsequent sentence should run concurrently with the previous sentence.

The judges pointed out that a single judge of the High Court had also passed a similar order in July 2014 with respect to Meeran’s co-convict C. Selvam and hence the benefit could not be denied to the former when both were similarly placed.