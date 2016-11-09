Silver and cash seized

A total of 17.75 kilograms of silver ornaments, including new and old anklets, were seized from two persons by Static Surveillance Teams involved in election duty in Tirupparankundram constituency on Monday night.

Sources said that 10 kilograms of silver ornaments and Rs. 85,100 were seized from K. Sankar, a resident of Teppakulam, coming on a car from Theni towards Madurai.

He was intercepted by the team near Nagamalai Pudukottai.

Another seizure was also made in the same area from one Dharmadurai, who was also coming from Theni in a bus.

Though both the persons claimed that the jeweleries were for business purposes, they did not have adequate documents to substantiate their claims, sources said.