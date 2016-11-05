Signature campaign for ‘jallikattu’

A group of ‘jallikattu’ enthusiasts on Friday began a signature campaign in the district to urge the Central and State governments to do everything possible to revoke the ban on jallikattu.

The organisers began the campaign by getting first signature from P. Rajasekar, President of Jallikattu Peravai, here. The volunteers said that their target was to collect one lakh signatures from each of the 32 districts in Tamil Nadu and similar campaigns had already begun in neighbouring districts of Madurai.

As part of the campaign, they said that they were explaining to the people the risk of losing native breed of cattle if the sport was permanently banned.