Senior citizens show more interest to cast votes

Many senior citizens showed interest in casting their votes during the by-election to Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency on Saturday.

At least three elderly couples were seen walking with great difficulty into the Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Girls Higher Secondary School in Tirupparankundram.

Among them was Neelamegan (94) and Nagammal (84) of Kodangi Thoppu. The nonagenerian had difficulty in walking with a stick. But, he was ably shouldered by his wife, Nagammal. Putting his left hand around the woman’s shoulder, the man, who had worked in a spinning mill, walked his way into the booth and back.

“We never miss any election,” was all the woman could say. Similar were the couples, Alagarsamy (76) and Arokiya Mary (70) and retired government official, Srinivasan (81) and Renganayaki (78). However, volunteers at the polling station helped these couples with wheelchairs to get into the booth and back.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao greeted these elderly people and appreciated them for their duty consciousness to participate in the democratic exercise.

Meanwhile, brisk polling was reported at polling booth 290 in Virathanoor where 80 per cent of the voters had turned up by noon to cast their votes. While many booths had serpentine queues in the noon, except for two voters, only a handful number of polling officials and agents of candidates were inside the polling booth located in the Government high school in Virathanoor. ''Voters of the booth come from the nearby Kovasavapatti and Moothankulam of Virathanoor panchayat. The villages are located some six km away from here and they come in buses that are operated at particular timings,'' said one of the booth agents.

For every bus from the villages, some 20 voters turned up at the booth to cast their votes. Well before 12 noon, 320 out of the 408 voters had exercised their franchise, the Presiding Officer said. And the striking feature in the booth was identical numbers of male and female voters - 204. Similarly, 160 male and 160 female voters had cast their votes. Most of the voters were seen carrying the voter slip that made identification process easy.