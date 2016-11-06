Senate nominee of MKU V-C Search Committee to be elected

The election of a Senate nominee to the three-member Vice-Chancellor Search Committee of Madurai Kamaraj University, which will recommend three names to the Chancellor, will be held on November 30.

As per the notification issued for the election, November 10 will be the last date for the nomination of candidates. The nominations will be scrutinised and the list of eligible candidates will be published the same day. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be November 18.

Those who want to contest should not be holding any posts presently in the university, sources said. Though there were initial rumours of lobbying being done to choose a nominee unanimously, university sources said that two persons had already filed the nomination.

One of them is G. Pankajam, former Vice-Chancellor of The Gandhigram Rural Institute. It had to be noted that she recently served as the Academic Committee Nominee in the V-C Search Committee constituted last year for Mother Teresa Women’s University.

The other is K.V. Jeyaraj, a retired Professor of Madurai Kamaraj University. Mr. Jeyaraj was the main petitioner in the case filed against appointment of the last Vice-Chancellor of MKU Kalyani Mathivanan, in which the Madras High Court ruled in his favour by quashing the appointment. However, the judgement was subsequently set aside by the Supreme Court of India.

University sources said that a regular meeting of the Senate had already been planned for November 30 and the election, if there is more than one contestant after scrutiny and withdrawal, will be held in Mu. Va. Hall in the morning.