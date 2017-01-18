The seven days of jallikattu protests
Seeman begins separate protest
Naam Tamilar founder Seeman began a dharna near Periyar statue junction on Alagarkoil Road late Wednesday night.
He said that his protest seeking special legislation to enable conduct of Jallikattu will continue till midnight of January 20.
"If no positive action is taken I myself will conduct jallikattu at Alanganallur defying court order," Mr Seeman said.
He clarified that he chose to have a separate protest so that the agitation by students did not get a political colour.
