School plans diamond jubilee fete

Stepping into the Diamond Jubilee year, the management of Madurai Nadar Uravinmurai Jayaraj Nadar Higher Secondary School proposed to conduct a number of programmes from October 7 to January 2017.

The seeds, which were sown in 1955 by stalwarts like W.P.A. Soundarapandian and Dr. P. Vadamalayan, the vision got a shape when a vast expanse of 54 acres of land at Nagamalai Pudukottai near here was purchased by the Uravinmurai with the objective of running an educational institution. Soon, buildings were constructed when S.G. Jayaraj Nadar donated Rs.one lakh towards the building fund.

The school was declared open by none other than the late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj in 1957. With a modest beginning of 183 students on rolls in 1957, the institution has a little over 3000 students today. Since then there was no looking back.

For students from outstation, a hostel was constructed in the name of K.P.S.V. Duraisamy Nadar in 1959. The institution had produced a number of top personalities, who served the society in different capacities, including professors in reputed universities, medical professionals, advocates, industrialists, politicians and others.

It was all possible not just with a few persons, but the entire community contributed its might, which benefitted the whole society. By disseminating knowledge, the Nadar Uravnimurai had rendered a yeomen service. The rich contribution would go a long way and bring in more and more laurels.

The Golden Jubilee of the school was celebrated with none other than the former President of India A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as the chief guest.

Briefing media persons on Tuesday, school president S. Selvaraj, secretary P. Surendran and other office-bearers said that on October 7, a mini-marathon would be conducted from Mariamman Teppakulam to Nagamalai Pudukottai on the theme “Environment awareness.”

A science exhibition would be held on October 21. The 60th annual day function was planned in January 2017 with the Governor as chief guest, and a souvenir would be released marking the Diamond Jubilee, they said.

Various speakers, including IPS officer Sylendra Babu and IAS officer Irai Anbu, would be part of the three-month-long events, they added.