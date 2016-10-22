Madurai

Sasikala Pushpa seeks advance bail

The police had already arrested Ms. Pushpa’s supporter A. Hari Gopalakrishnan alias Hari Nadar and his friends

Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa, her husband I. Lingeswara Thilagan and son L. Pradeep Raja have moved the Madras High Court Bench here seeking advance bail in a case registered by Thisayanvilai police in Tirunelveli district on charges of ransacking the house of a woman lawyer by a gang on October 11.

The police had already arrested Ms. Pushpa’s supporter A. Hari Gopalakrishnan alias Hari Nadar and his friends G. Chithirai Kumar and Ramalingam in connection with the attack on the house of the advocate J. Suganthi, who had assisted a former domestic aid of Ms. Pushpa to lodge a complaint against the latter, when she was on a vacation to Cochin.

