SHG women man parking lot in Madurai junction

In a first of its kind initiative in the State, the Madurai division of Southern Railway has given one of the three parking lots in Madurai railway junction to be manned by members of a women self-help group.

“It is a policy decision taken at the Southern Railway zonal level and Madurai division is the first in the State to implement it. It has been already implemented in Thiruvananthapuram division,” Divisional Commercial Manager-Coordination B. Guganesan told The Hindu on Thursday.

Members of Sri Vinayaka SHG have been looking after the newly-created parking lot on the main entrance of railway junction on Railway Mail Service Road since November 1. “This is given on a revenue-sharing model on an experimental basis for three months. We are planning to award long-term contract to the SHGs and the modalities are being worked out,” he said.

Stating that Southern Railway was playing its part for the social cause of women empowerment in a small way, Mr. Guganesan said that the move would also help people coming to railway station get a better service at the parking lot.

“With contractors, we received many complaints of rude behaviour, excess charging and encroachment of areas beyond the permitted space. We believe that the SHG women will be courteous towards customers and will not indulge in collecting excess parking fee. We will be happy to provide a complaint-free service to our customers,” he added.

The SHG has been nominated by Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao. Five women have been issued uniforms and identity cards. They would issue tickets with hand-held devices. “For their convenience, male members of their families would man the parking lot during night hours,” he said.

Madurai division is planning to provide 28 more parking lots in various railway stations to women SHGs for which the railway officials have sought help from the respective Collectors.

