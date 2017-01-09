Running for a healthy living

MADURAI: ‘Madurai Marathon’, organised by Devadoss Multispeciality Hospital to increase awareness of healthy living, witnessed an enthusiastic participation from people of all ages.

Sathish Devadoss, who heads the hospital, said that more than 1,500 people participated in the run, which was held in two categories - nine kilometres for men and 4.5 kilometres for women and children.

“People from all walks of life participated in the run. Interestingly, the participants included a 91-year-old man, another person with an artificial leg and a person with partial blindness. A majority of the participants, including these three, finished the run,” he said.

Adequate safety arrangements had been made along the route, from the hospital to Al-Ameen Nagar. Thanking the district administration and the police department for the smooth conduct of the event, Dr. Sathish said the run would continue to be an annual event. “We will try to make it a half marathon next year,” he added.

Winners in each category were awarded cash prizes and gifts by Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, in the presence of Madurai Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri.