Rs.14.20-lakh fine collected from railway passengers

The Madurai Division of Southern Railway has collected Rs.14.20 lakh fine from passengers for travelling without tickets, irregular tickets and unbooked luggage during surprise checks conducted across the division since September till November 7.
A statement said that a total of 38 checks were conducted over various sections of the division and 17 fortress checks were conducted at Sholavandan, Manapparai, Dindigul, Palani, Ramanathapuram, Devakottai, Paramakudi and Tirumangalam railway stations.
A total of 2,974 cases of without ticket, 62 cases of irregular tickets and 715 cases of unbooked luggage were detected. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager B. Guganesan said checks would be conducted on a regular basis in future.
The drive has helped in creating awareness among the passengers of the railway rules on travelling without tickets and unbooked luggage, the statement added.
