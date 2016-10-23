Rs. 3 lakh seized

Madurai

A static surveillance team seized Rs. 3 lakh from a steel merchant for which he could not account for during a vehicle check at Tirunagar in the small hours of Saturday.

The police said that Sripal, who has his business establishment on West Perumal Maistry Street, had come on a hired car after making collection from his customers in Kanyakumari district. Since, he could not give proper documents to support his claim, the money was deposited in the treasury.

Static surveillance teams and flying squads have been deployed in Madurai district after Election Commission declared by-election for Tirupparankundram Assembly seat to be held on November 19.

