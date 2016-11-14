Rs. 2.94-crore cash transfer by bank comes under scanner

: A Static Surveillance Team deployed for the by-election in Thirupparankundram Assembly constituency seized Rs. 2.94 crore cash that was being transported in a car with questionable documentation by a team of South Indian Bank (SIB) officials.

The vehicle was stopped by the team near Checkanoorani on Sunday morning. Though the bank officials claimed that the cash, in the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denominations, were being taken to their bank’s pooling centre in Madurai to be exchanged for new currencies, election officials said that there were discrepancies in the accompanying documents.

The seized money and the team were taken to the election control room in Madurai District Collectorate, where Collector and District Election Officer K. Veera Raghava Rao inspected the documents and conducted a preliminary inquiry with the bank officials.

T. Ramesh, a Chief Manager with SIB, told the media that the money represented remittances made by public for exchange of new denominations and deposits made in the last few days at the Theni, Bodinayakanur and T. Subbulapuram branches following the demonetisation announcement.

“We need to exchange these for new denominations to meet the increasing demand from the public at our Theni branches,” he said.

Though Mr. Ramesh claimed that only a seal was missing in one of the challans , Mr. Rao said that there were serious discrepancies in the documents.

He said that only Rs. 2.84 crore had been mentioned in the authorising letter issued by the bank whereas there was an additional Rs. 5 lakh in the car.

He also pointed out that among the three challans from the three branches, the one from Theni for Rs. 1.55 crore neither had a seal nor a signature. Another challan only had signature and not the seal.

