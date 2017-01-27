Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Madurai

Educational institutions, service organisations, industrial establishments and public and private offices celebrated the 68th Republic Day by hoisting national flag and distributing sweets on their premises on Thursday.

The personnel at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force celebrated the R-Day with a colourful parade. The tricolour was hoisted by DIG Austine Eapen. Various competitions were organised and the winners, including jawans, were honoured.

Saraswathi Narayanan College Principal M. Kannan unfurled the national flag and distributed certificates to best NCC cadets.

Madurai Sivakasi Nadars Pioneer Meenakshi Women’s College assistant secretary J. Ashok unfurled the flag and addressed the students. C. Ramalakshmi, Principal, also spoke.

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Vidyalayam Principal (in charge) K.N. Ranganatha Sharma hoisted the national flag and the students and staff members of the music college sang Bharathi song “Thaayin Manikodi Paarir” and other patriotic songs.

American College Principal Davamani Christober hoisted the national flag and addressed the students about the significance of the January-26 celebrations. He also unfurled the tricolour for the first time on the satellite campus of the college at Chathirapatti.

Velammal Medical College Dean Raja Muthiah unfurled the national flag in the presence of Superintendent Somasundaram. The students planted saplings on the sprawling campus on the occasion.

Mepco Schlenk Nursery and Primary School Principal K. Ameelia Luckshiba Karoline hoisted the national flag in the presence of school advisor Baskaran and students.

Joint Director of School Education Nagaraja Murugan was the chief guest at KMR International School. After unfurling the national flag, he inspected a march-past in the presence of school correspondent P. Krishnaveni.

The school also celebrated its third annual sports day.

K Pudur Al-Ameen School correspondent Mohamed Idris presided over the R-Day celebrations.

Former curator Sulaiman hoisted the flag. Students took a march past and sweets were distributed.

Librarian T. Illango of Tirumangalam Branch Library, Readers Forum president V. Seenisamy, Kamban Kazhagam secretary M. Ayyadurai and members celebrated the Republic Day by hoisting the tricolour on their premises.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jagadeesan hoisted the national flag in the presence of its members. Janata Dal State secretary K. John Moses hoisted the national flag at Vilakuthoon near Kamaraj statue and addressed the party men. Tata Dhan Academy Director A. Gurunathan unfurled the national flag in the presence of students and faculty members. Dhan programme leader Madhan Kumar shared the values of villages and the need for conducting gram sabha meetings on such occasions.

Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre chairman S. Gurushankar presided over the R-Day celebrations. Srivilliputtur GH chief anaesthetist Jaganath Prabhu hoisted the flag in the presence of doctors Sampath Kumar and Krishnamoorthy on the hospital campus.