Relax deadline for exchange of currency in custody: HC

The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday wanted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to come up with a circular exempting Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes in court custody, in connection with various criminal cases, from the deadline of March 31, 2017, fixed by the Centre for exchange of the demonetised notes.

Taking up the issue as a suo motu public interest litigation, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran directed a Central Government Standing Counsel to get instructions from the RBI by Tuesday on issuing such a circular so that the currency notes in court custody could be exchanged as and when the criminal cases get disposed of. “What we would suggest is that your circular can state that the deadline fixed by you for exchange of demonetised currency notes would not be applicable to the currency in court custody and that those notes can be exchanged after the disposal of the criminal case concerned on production of a certificate from the court with serial numbers of the notes,” Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said.

Pointing out that sample data obtained by the High Court from the lower courts in seven districts revealed that they are in custody of nearly Rs. 2 crore involved in various criminal cases, the judge said: “We are sure that at least Rs. 50 crore would be available with various lower courts throughout the State and that money includes the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

“The lower courts may not be in a position to return the money to the owners until the conclusion of trial and we do not know how many years would it take for the trial to get over. So, by the time the currency notes are handed over to the lawful owners, the notes should not have lost their value as a legal tender. Then, no purpose would be served in returning the money.”

