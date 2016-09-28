Regional Cancer Centre soon, government tells HC

The State Government has informed the Madras High Court Bench here that a Regional Cancer Centre, announced by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on January 11, 2013 and being set up on Balarengapuram Government Hospital premises here, would be inaugurated shortly as 75 per cent of the works were already over.

A Division Bench comprising Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran recorded the submission made by Government Advocate Aayiram K. Selvakumar and disposed of a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the State to provide proper facilities for cancer patients at Government Rajaji Hospital here.

“The Government Advocate would submit that almost 75 per cent of the work has been completed in respect of the centre and if such project is put in place, all the facilities that are sought for by the petitioner in the writ petition would be made available in that Centre. The said statement is recorded and the petition is disposed of,” the judges said.

The Division Bench, however, dismissed another PIL petition seeking a direction to the Health Department to inspect all private scan centres in the State and initiate action against those which had not engaged qualified sonologists and not adhering to rules framed under the Pre Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994.

“In our considered view, this writ petition is highly misconceived because the petitioner has not given any instance of any violation and an innocuous prayer for a general direction without there being any cause of action cannot be granted. Hence, this writ petition is dismissed,” the judges observed.