Madurai

Realtor kidnapped near Tirumangalam

A 58-year-old realtor, L. Pandiarajan, was kidnapped in a car near Tirumangalam on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said R. Rajagopal, a local man, saw Pandiarajan talking to some persons sitting in a car at Meenakshipuram. After passing the car, Rajagopal heard Pandiarajan raising an alarm and when he looked back, he noticed a foursome forcing him into the car which sped away. One of them rode away Pandiarajan’s motorcycle.

He alerted Pandiarajan’s family members following which the Tirumangalam Town police registered a case of kidnap.

