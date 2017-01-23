Readers’ Mail (Tirunelveli)

Drinking water problem

Following failure of north east and south west monsoons, all dams of Kanniyakumari district, especially the Mukudal dam which is the main source of drinking water supply to Nagercoil, are almost dry. The local body should take necessary steps to tackle the drinking water problem that may arise in summer. All local bodies should consult one another to identify water sources and conserve the available water for drinking purpose. It they do not consider it as a serious issue, they have to face a major problem of water security in the coming months.

K. Anantha Narayanan,

Kanniyakumari

Honour Kavimani

The statue of Kavimani Desigavinayakam Pillai, which was shifted from the main road to an interior corner in Suchindrum, serves no purpose. Kavimani is considered not only as a poet but also a teacher, researcher and a social reformer. But it is sad to note that the recognition due to the distinguished poet is not adequately given. Kavimani Nilayam at Vadasery, Nagercoil, which housed the district central library, is now used as the office of District Library. The building is in a disgraceful condition. The name Kavimani Nilayam inscribed on the building is bleached and unreadable. The space available in front of Kavimani Nilayam is suitable to erect the relocated Kavimani statue. Will the State government take immediate steps to implement these measures to honour the legendary poet of Nanjilnadu?

B. Nagalingam Pillai

Thazhakudy

Packed batter

Packed batter for preparing idly or dosa is sold in any grocery or petty shop in Palayamkottai and consumers or sellers seldom care about hygiene. Since it relieves the burden of grinding, housewives prefer this ready-to-use batter. Of course, there are very few well packed and sealed dough with date of manufacture and name of the manufacturer duly printed on the cover. In Palayamkottai, this product is prepared in houses using big wet grinders, packed in plastic bags and sent to the market where it is kept in refrigerator and sold. One cannot find on the packets any information about the ingredients used or the date. There is no mechanism to check the standard of the product and the hygienic condition of the manufacturing unit. I request the Corporation health authorities to plunge into action and put a check on batter-making units as they do in the case of any other packed food product.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Extension of Train services

South Tamil Nadu is connected with Kerala by road and train only by Kanniyakumari district. All required food and essentials for Kerala are sent from Tamil Nadu through Kanyakumari. Food products are obtained from Virudhunagar, Kovilpatti, Madurai and Tiruchi markets by the Kottar merchants and sent to Kerala by rail. Unfortunatley, limited train services are available for Kerala from here. Therefore, the railway authorities should extend the following trains in order to facilitate better goods transportation:

The Tiruchi-Tirunelveli Intercity Express should be extended to Thiruvananthapuram, through Nagercoil as no day train is available now on this route. The Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express should be extended to Kanniyakumari.

Karungal George,

Paramanthapuram

Drought-hit farmers

Last week, a reader had written about the drought in southern districts. At this juncture, it is the duty of the government to infuse confidence among people in drought-hit areas. Officials of the Department of Agriculture may visit these areas to encourage farmers to raise short- term crops using minimum water.Officials of Animal Husbandry department may guide villagers and farmers on feeding the cattle with the available hay, corn and grass. To solve the water crisis,bore wells should be maintained properly.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

More town buses needed

The new bus stand (Bharat Ratna Dr. MGR Bus Stand) and the old Tirunelveli Junction bus stand (Periyar Bus Stand) are two important starting points for all kinds of buses. These buses are heavily crowded during peak hours, particularly during weekends and holidays. Since the running time for buses between these two spots will be around 10 minutes, conductors find it very difficult to issue tickets to all passengers before the bus reaches its destination. On occasions, they halt the buses for about five minutes or so at a point midway and hurriedly complete the Herculean task of issuing tickets to all passengers. May I request the authorities concerned to operate some more town buses during weekends and holidays so as to reduce overcrowding?

S. Rajkumar Immanuel,

Palayamkottai

Keep time

Buses are being operated in Kanniyakumari district by drivers suiting their own convenience. No time schedule is followed by them. The consequence is that commuters are not able to reach their destinations in time, thereby failing to keep up their programmes. If the post of time-keeper, which once existed, is revived by the Transport department, commuters will have no grievances.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai