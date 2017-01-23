Madurai

Readers’ Mail (Dindigul)

Book fair

The overwhelming response to the first book fair in Ramanathapuram in January 2014 resulted in the enthusiastic conduct of the second edition by the Booksellers and Publishers’ Association of South India and the district administration in the same year itself.

The third book fair of 2015 was named Abdul Kalam Puththaga Tiruvizha as it was held after the demise of the former President. Though it was officially announced that the fourth book fair will be conducted in October 2016,

to the utter dismay and disappointment of the reading community, it did not take place. Will the district administration look into the matter seriously and host the fourth annual book fair without further loss of time?

N. Sekaran,

Paramakudi.

Karuvelam trees

The High Court has directed District Collectors to remove kattu karuvelam trees in poromboke and patta lands. In Ramanathapuram district, these trees are widespread. I appeal to the Collector to take steps to remove the trees on a war footing.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi.

Stray dogs

Stray dog population has increased in Ramanthapuram town.

Killing is the only solution to this grave menace. I request the government to find a permanent solution to the problem.

G. Nagasamy,

Ramanathapuram.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Readers Write
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 5:46:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/Readers%E2%80%99-Mail-Dindigul/article17082569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY