Readers’ Mail (Dindigul)

Book fair

The overwhelming response to the first book fair in Ramanathapuram in January 2014 resulted in the enthusiastic conduct of the second edition by the Booksellers and Publishers’ Association of South India and the district administration in the same year itself.

The third book fair of 2015 was named Abdul Kalam Puththaga Tiruvizha as it was held after the demise of the former President. Though it was officially announced that the fourth book fair will be conducted in October 2016,

to the utter dismay and disappointment of the reading community, it did not take place. Will the district administration look into the matter seriously and host the fourth annual book fair without further loss of time?

N. Sekaran,

Paramakudi.

Karuvelam trees

The High Court has directed District Collectors to remove kattu karuvelam trees in poromboke and patta lands. In Ramanathapuram district, these trees are widespread. I appeal to the Collector to take steps to remove the trees on a war footing.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi.

Stray dogs

Stray dog population has increased in Ramanthapuram town.

Killing is the only solution to this grave menace. I request the government to find a permanent solution to the problem.

G. Nagasamy,

Ramanathapuram.