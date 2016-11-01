Rain brings hope of overcoming water crisis

The onset of North East monsoon on Sunday brought widespread rainfall in Periyar-Vaigai basin with many of the rainfall gauging stations in Madurai and Theni districts registering good showers.

However, the Vaigai dam, which is the lifeline of five southern districts for irrigation and drinking water supply, did not have any inflow though the dam recorded 33.2 mm of rainfall.

“Some 300 cusecs of rainwater is flowing towards the Vaigai dam and is expected to reach the reservoir by Monday night. With Theni district recording drizzle on Monday too, the inflow is likely to go up,” a Public Works Department Engineer said.

The bone-dry riverbed has slowed down the flow of water, he added.

The danger of a possible drinking water crisis for Madurai city and Sedapatti and Andipatti Combined Drinking Water scheme with poor storage of 145 mcft in Vaigai dam will be overcome easily if it rained for at least four days, he said.

Besides, the dry irrigation tanks will get some water that could be useful for the grazing animals.

Madurai Corporation had to resort to once-in-four-days water supply early in October, after the storage in Vaigai dam dwindled abysmally low. Among the stations that registered highest amount of rainfall is Andipatti (Madurai district) 132.2 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m.

Other stations that received significant amount of rainfall (in mm) are Manjalar dam 90, Idayapatti 84, Marudhanadi 62.3 and Peranai 44.2 mm.

Water level in the Periyar dam stood at 109 feet (142 feet) with an inflow of 380 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs. Vaigai dam recorded 22.34 mm of rainfall with a discharge of 40 cusecs.

The combined Periyar credit stood at minus 559 mcft.

Rainfall in other places (in mm): Periyar dam 7.4; Tekkadi 0.6, Gudalur 4.5, Shanmuganadi 14, Veerapandi 28, Sothuparai 7, Kuppanampatti 30, Madurai 9, Sattaiyar dam 20, Mettupati 17.4, Kallandiri 28, Sittampatti 18.3, Pulipatti 35.6, Melur 19, Thaniyamangalam 20, Viraghanoor 7.6 and Kodaikanal 34.6.