Rail connectivity willbecome better: DRM

Divisional Railway Manager Sunil Kumar Garg unfurled the national flag on Red Fields in Railway Colony on Thursday on the occasion of Republic Day.

Mr. Garg took salute of the flag and inspected guard of honour given by Railway Protection Force personnel, Scouts and Guides.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that as part of addition and augmentation, the Southern Railway had commissioned 85 km of doubling work in the 273-km stretch of Villupuram – Dindigul section this year.

Only around 93 km of stretch required to be doubled and the work was targeted for completion by March. Once the work was over, rail connectivity to south Tamil Nadu would improve further, he said.

RPF constables presented a hilarious mime that presented the menace of mobile phone that disrupted daily chores of people. Two RPF dogs displayed their talent and obedience to command.

Railway Chief Medical Superintendent G. Sahoo, Divisional Commercial Manager (Coordination) Guganesan and Divisional Security Commissioner M.F. Mohideen were present.