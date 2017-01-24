Rail blockade earned wrath of people: Chamber

While saluting the peaceful and united agitation for jallikattu, the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed concern over the inconvenience caused to travelling public in the form of rail and road roko.

In a statement issued here on Monday, senior president S. Rethinavelu and N. Jegatheesan, president, said that the pro-jallikattu agitation was in many ways different from the ones conducted in the past.

In any agitation, people were witness to eruption of violence, severe disruption of normal life and women were forced to keep indoors.

In complete contrast, the agitation for revival of jallikattu by students and youngsters did not unduly affect normal life but attracted women and children to the protest arenas.

In the midst of such a dignified and disciplined struggle, it was painful to note that in Madurai certain overzealous youngsters resorted to blocking rail and road traffic, paralysing rail traffic for five days.

Vehicle movement in the city was also severely disturbed in many places.

It was impossible to transport patients to hospitals in time.

The main purpose of the agitation was to revive jallikattu, entice a large number of foreign tourists to witness the sport and make rural economy prosper and not to impede tourist traffic, inconvenience public and impact trade and industry.

Snatching the right of people to travel had only earned public wrath and aversion to an otherwise peaceful agitation, it said.