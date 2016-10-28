RTI reply reveals State’s failure to grant money for teaching Tamil

An application made under the Right to Information Act, 2005, has revealed that the State government has so far not issued a Government Order sanctioning Rs.37.36 lakh demanded by the Tamil University in Thanjavur in 2013 to start short duration correspondence courses to teach Tamil to non-Tamils across the globe at a nominal cost.

Replying to the RTI application made by R. Lakshminarayanan, secretary of Bharathiyar Thinkers Forum (BTF) based here, on September 16, the Public Information Officer of Tamil Development Department had on October 4 stated that no G.O. had been passed so far despite a specific direction issued to the State by the Madras High Court Bench here on April 22.

The PIO further stated that the issue of sanctioning funds to the university was still under consideration of the government. Similarly, responding to an identical RTI application made to the Director of Tamil Development on August 11, the Directorate stated that a proposal forwarded by it, for sanctioning funds, was pending with the government.

The forum pointed out that the Hindi Directorate was providing reading materials and audio cassettes at a nominal cost of Rs. 50 and Rs.200 respectively to teach the language effectively.

The representation got tossed between the Tamil Development Department (TDD), School Education Department and Higher Education Department for long until finally the TDD called for a report from Tamil University in 2013. A year later, the university reported back that it would require Rs.37.36 lakh for starting such courses.

Thereafter, the matter was put under cold storage forcing the forum to approach the Madras High Court Bench which in April this year expressed deep anguish over the treatment being meted out to Tamil and directed the State government to sanction the money required or even more within 12 weeks from the date of the receipt of a copy of its order.