Madurai

Quarrel over ‘missing’ chappals: Six arrested

A quarrel over a pair of missing chappals left by a customer, R. Naveen, while shopping in a textile shop in Kakkan Street here, led to the employees of the shop beating him up on Monday.

Police have booked eight persons – shop owner N. Mohammed Ismail (58), his son Fasil Ahmed and six workers – for assault and criminal intimidation.

The workers were arrested. The police said Naveen of Narimedu and his mother came to the textile shop for shopping. Naveen was asked to leave his footwear outside the shop and an employee issued token against it.

However, when he came out of the shop, Naveen found that his costly chappals were missing. When the man who was issuing tokens did not give a proper reply, Naveen asked the owner about it. This resulted in a quarrel, following which the employees assaulted Naveen. The shop owner has given a counter complaint against Naveen.

