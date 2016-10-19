Protests for Cauvery Management Board

Over 2,000 cadres of various political parties and organisations were arrested when they took part in the 48-year-long rail roko protest call given by farmers pressing for immediate constitution of Cauvery Management Board, here on Tuesday.

While in Madurai city, the protest remained peaceful as more police personnel were deployed at the entrance of Madurai Railway Junction after a commotion reported there on Monday.

Over 470 cadres of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress attempted to enter the railway junction.

The members led by party functionaries, G. Thalapathi, and V. Veluchamy (DMK) and Karthikeyan (Congress), raised slogans demanding the setting up of Cauvery Management Board.

However, after a brief demonstration they courted arrest. However, the cadres blocked trains at Tirumangalam and Sholavandan railway stations for a few minutes. The protest at Sholavandan was led by DMK leader, Sedapatti K. Muthiah.