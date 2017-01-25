Protesters leave 50 tonnes of garbage at Tamukkam

On Tuesday, over 75 conservancy workers lifted 50 tonnes of garbage from Tamukkum, which was the epicentre of pro-jallikattu agitation for a week.

After the supporters of jallikattu had assembled inside and outside the Corporation-owned Tamukkum Ground since January 15 and early morning of January 16, the venue turned out to be the battle ground for jallikattu in south Tamil Nadu.

The ground, which, according to officials, can hold over 10,000 persons, was not only a centre for protesters to stage demonstration, but also turned into a makeshift home as they slept there during night and had food in the daytime.

Many volunteers and philanthropists had provided materials for cooking and offered utensils to cook, while use-and-throw plates and cups were available in the arena.

Though the organisers had kept bins, they could not be moved out to be emptied by Corporation workers due to road blocks in and around the area.

For the first two days and nights, a few temporary dumper bins kept on the eastern side of the Grounds were overflowing.

Additional vehicles were deployed and garbage was lifted only after a long time. However, as the number of protesters increased on the fourth and fifth day, the volume of food prepared too scaled up and the garbage mounted everywhere.

Empty pet bottles, sachets, rotten vegetables and leftover food were strewn all over the Grounds, some of the conservancy workers and supervisory staff told The Hindu team on Monday night. With sudden rain on Sunday, a portion of the venue looked like a war zone. On the one side, the temporary toilets were choked and on the other, inadequate water forced many to look for toilets outside.

Thus, the surrounding areas and the roads leading to Gandhi Museum and the one towards the Government Law College were converted into open urinals by some of the protesters.

That the women protesters had a tough time is a different story.

Even the police, on duty, had a tough time as there were no pay-and-use toilets in the vicinity. Deploying 75 conservancy workers and a dozen sanitary inspectors exclusively, the Corporation swung into action since Monday night and cleaned up the area. According to Deputy Commissioner Shanti, they lifted about 50 tonnes of garbage from the Tamukkum Grounds alone and the cleaning went on till the early morning of Tuesday.

Only the day after Pongal, the Corporation had lifted a little over 100 tonnes from locations where sugarcane was sold by vendors, in addition to the normal garbage of around 600 tonnes from the 100 wards.

The “operation clean Tamukkum Grounds” was a new experience for the local body since it was occupied by force for more than a week by protesters. The expenditure incurred by way of cleaning and use of electricity was borne by the government is a different story altogether.