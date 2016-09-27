Proper breathing, key to high productivity: Expert

Marking the World Heart Day, Velammal Medical College here organised a day-long workshop, ‘Healthy mind @ work,’ here on Monday.It was attended by a large number of participants, mostly from the HR wing of corporate and business houses and bankers. Murali Sundaram, a practising Happiness Coach, and Rekha Sudarshan, a psychologist, spoke on two topics.

Addressing the forenoon session, Mr. Murali Sundaram touched upon at length on how proper and effective breathing helped a person achieve high productivity levels.

By breathing slowly, one could be a better performer, he said and suggested breathing exercise (eight breaths per minute for five minutes) twice a day to keep fit throughout the day. In the afternoon session,

Ms. Rekha Sudarshan spoke on lifestyle management. In the process of keeping the body fit, people did many exercises daily. The objective should be not to lose weight, but to stay fit and healthy.

Health and fitness were two separate entities. One who is healthy need not be fit, but on the contrary, one who is fit definitely is healthy. She also stressed that sleep was as important as work.

Velammal Medical College Cardiology Department Head A. Madhavan said that death due stroke and heart attacks occupied sixth place of all causes in the world during 90s, while it stood on top today.

Jeyarekha Associates CEO A. Selvaraj was the chief guest for the valedictory function.

Marking the occasion, Velammal institutions chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam released ‘Velammal Maruthuva Malar,’ a newsletter. Management consultant and HR Strategist R. Karthikeyan was the chief guest. Dr. Asokan, vice-chairman, welcomed.

