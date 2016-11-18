Process to recruit 1,637 doctors on, State tells HC

The Madras High Court Bench here was informed by the State government on Thursday that Medical Services Recruitment Board (MSRB) had begun the process of recruiting 1,637 doctors for various government hospitals in the State.

The court was also informed that a notification inviting applications for appointment of 414 Assistant Surgeons (speciality) was issued on October 20 and that another notification inviting applications for 1,223 Assistant Surgeons (general) was issued on November 10.

The submissions were made before a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran who had on November 2 directed the State to explain reasons for many posts of doctors lying vacant in government hospitals during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition alleging acute shortage of doctors in government hospitals in Virudhunagar district. The judges also wanted to know the availability of haemodialysis machines in government hospitals.

Producing various Government Orders before the Bench, Special Government Pleader M. Govindan said the State Government had constituted the MSRB on January 2, 2012 for ensuring speedy recruitment of staff in government hospitals and at that point of time, there were more than 250 categories of posts with a sanctioned strength of approximately 54,000 personnel under the control of Health and Family Welfare Department.

Subsequently, a G.O. was issued on January 29, 2013 to fill up 2,159 vacancies of medical officers, including 911 general physicians (MBBS), 1,163 specialists and 85 dentists. The MSRB had issued a notification on October 20 this year for recruiting 414 specialists, including 138 obstetricians and gynaecologists, 91 anaesthetists, 22 general surgeons, 16 pathologists, 15 anatomists, seven paediatricians and four pharmacologists.

A separate notification was issued on November 10 for appointment of 1,223 Assistant Surgeons (general) and the written examination for these posts had been scheduled for January 22. In so far as the strength of nurses in government hospitals was concerned, the SGP said there was no vacancy in post of Staff Nurse (Regular) as all 13,187 sanctioned posts had been filled. However, 2,922 of the 11,799 Staff Nurse (contract basis) posts were lying vacant.

In so far as availability of dialysis machines was concerned, the SGP said 31 of the 33 machines in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and 23 of the 25 in Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai were in working condition. In Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, only one of the four machines was functioning and one machine each was being installed in the government medical college hospitals in Theni and Dharmapuri.

He also produced the September 10 proceedings of the Mission Director, State Health Mission, stating that 15 dialysis machines had been supplied to District Headquarters Hospitals in 2015-16 and it had been proposed to procure 102 machines on an outlay of Rs. 5.75 crore and supply them to 20 government medical college hospitals and 31 district headquarters hospitals.

The money had been sanctioned by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 14.

After perusing the records, the judges directed the High Court Registry to post the case along with another PIL petition seeking better dental care facilities in government hospitals and adjourned the hearing till November 23.

The judges wanted to know availability of haemodialysis machines in government hospitals