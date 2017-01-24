Pro-jallikattu protesters booked for “damaging” buses, police vehicles

Madurai: The city police have arrested 11 persons in connection with stone pelting incidents in which 12 TNSTC buses and three police vehicles were damaged in various parts of the city on Monday evening after the police chased away pro-jallikattu protesters.

The police said that windscreens of seven TNSTC buses that were parked on Alagarkoil Road to transport protesters at Tamukkam in the event of their arrest were damaged on Monday night. The police have arrested six persons, including an 18-year-old boy, from different parts of the city.

Similarly, three persons were arrested for damaging the windscreen of a bus at Narimedu. Buses were also damaged under Karimedu and Tirunagar police station limits.

Meanwhile, the city police arrested two youths from Goripalayam and Sellur for having damaged four police vehicles at Sellur. When the police advised those blocking a passenger train on bridge across Vaigai, they abused the police and started pelting stones.

The police booked nine persons for unlawful assembly, using abusive language, wrongful restraint, disobeying the order duly promulgated by the police and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Public Property (Damage and Loss) Act.

All the arrested accused were remanded to judicial custody.

The police also arrested two persons who trespassed into the terrace of a house and raised slogans. When the house owner objected to their action, the duo abused him and threatened him with dire consequences.

However, on being alerted, the police picked up the duo and arrested them.

The S.S. Colony police booked eight persons for having threatened the people to shut down the Ex-Servicemen Consumer Cooperative Shop at Singarapuram. The protesters raising slogan in support of jallikattu carried stones and sticks, the police said.

Several persons who had blocked traffic at Kattabomman statue, Palanganatham junction and taking out procession at Arasaradi were booked.

Meanwhile, the city police have deployed police at all vantage points as a precautionary measure.

The police have been deployed on the railway bridge across the Vaigai river and also in Madurai railway junction in view of the Republic Day.