Policeman injured as bomb goes off during search for accused

: A police head constable, Periyakaruppan, was injured when a country-made bomb exploded accidentally as he was searching for a murder case accused in a hideout in Nagamalai Pudukottai on Tuesday.

The police said the head constable attached to Sholavandan police station was admitted to a private hospital here with bleeding injuries on his limbs.

“He sustained simple injuries and his condition is stable,” Samayanallur Deputy Superintendent of Police Vanitha said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 p.m. when Periyakaruppan, along with some other policemen, went to Pulloothu near Nagamalai Pudukottai in search of an accused in connection with the murder of one R. Nagendran (23). Nagendran was murdered at Nagamalai Pudukottai on Tuesday morning when he was waiting at a bus stop after signing the register at the police station as part of his bail conditions.

“During the search, the head constable was rummaging a shelf. Suddenly, some explosive material fell down and he accidentally stamped on it. It exploded,” Superintendent of Police Vijayendra Bidari said. Periyakaruppan is out of danger, the SP added.

Mr. Bidari said the accused in the murder case had been identified.

Petrol bombs hurled

In an unrelated case, unidentified persons hurled a petrol bomb on the house of former Corporation councillor Jayakumar of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, under Anna Nagar police station limits in the small hours of Tuesday.

However, police said that no one was injured. Anna Nagar police are investigating.