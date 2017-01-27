Police seize pipes, batteries; detain two in Madurai

:The Madurai city police have seized two sets of pipes along with LED bulbs, wire and batteries from a tailor shop in Gandhipuram under K. Pudur police station limits and picked up two persons on Thursday.

The detained persons were identified as A. Abdullah (37) of Viswanatha Nagar near K. Pudur and his friend, M. Abdul Raghuman (43) of Gandhipuram. They are being interrogated at the Mathichiyam police station.

A police officer said acting on specific intelligence input, the police picked up Abdullah on Thursday afternoon.

Based on his alleged confession, the team inspected the shop of Raghuman at Gandhipuram and seized a shoulder bag containing two sets of metal pipes wrapped with insulation tapes.

The police said that no explosive materials were stuffed inside the pipes. They had LED bulbs, wire and batteries.

The police said that they found two bundles of three pipes each, measuring around 10 inches, that were fastened with red insulation tapes.

Abdullah belonged to a little known outfit called Muslim Munnani Pasarai.

The police also picked up a youth in Cumbum in Theni district.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency arrested five youth of Madurai city (one was picked up in Chennai) in connection with five bomb blasts in court premises in Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

The NIA claimed that they belonged to Base Movement, inspired by Al-Qaeda.