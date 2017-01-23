Madurai

Police evacuate jallikattu supporters

CPI (M) cadres along with former MLA K. Balabharathi picketing the head post office road in Dindigul on Monday condemning the attack on students in Chennai.

DINDIGUL: Student protesters were evacuated by the police from Tiruchi Road junction in the city here on Monday. About 90 persons were arrested.

The police showed a copy of the special ordinance advising them to quit their demonstration and informed them that their counterparts at several places withdrew their agitation. After a hectic negotiation, the agitators withdrew their agitation and boarded the police van. They were lodged in a private marriage hall. After a few hours, all the arrested were released.

Meanwhile, the police evacuated the entire area and asked contractors to remove pandals, speakers lights and carpets from the spot. A TNSTC bus proceeding to Kumuli from Madurai was stoned at Begampur. Within an hour, the spot was converted into a parking lot for vans and earth-moving equipment.

Less than 40 members of the CPI (M) cadres, including former Dindigul MLA K. Balabarathi, staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office, condemning attack on students by the police in Chennai. Lawyers too staged a demonstration for 10 minutes to protest the attack on students.

In Theni, the police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse a group of persons who tried to stage a demonstration near the old bus stand in Theni town. Earlier, students withdrew their agitation and left the new bus stand. A total of 52 persons were arrested and released in the evening.

