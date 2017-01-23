Police evacuate jallikattu supporters

DINDIGUL: Student protesters were evacuated by the police from Tiruchi Road junction in the city here on Monday. About 90 persons were arrested.

The police showed a copy of the special ordinance advising them to quit their demonstration and informed them that their counterparts at several places withdrew their agitation. After a hectic negotiation, the agitators withdrew their agitation and boarded the police van. They were lodged in a private marriage hall. After a few hours, all the arrested were released.

Meanwhile, the police evacuated the entire area and asked contractors to remove pandals, speakers lights and carpets from the spot. A TNSTC bus proceeding to Kumuli from Madurai was stoned at Begampur. Within an hour, the spot was converted into a parking lot for vans and earth-moving equipment.

Less than 40 members of the CPI (M) cadres, including former Dindigul MLA K. Balabarathi, staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office, condemning attack on students by the police in Chennai. Lawyers too staged a demonstration for 10 minutes to protest the attack on students.

In Theni, the police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse a group of persons who tried to stage a demonstration near the old bus stand in Theni town. Earlier, students withdrew their agitation and left the new bus stand. A total of 52 persons were arrested and released in the evening.